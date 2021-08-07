-
Daniel Berger posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger's approach sets up birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Ian Poulter is in 6th at 12 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Berger had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
