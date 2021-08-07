-
Corey Conners rebounds from poor front in third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks 31-foot par putt on No. 9 at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes a 31-foot par putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Conners finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Corey Conners got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
