Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa's approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 7th at 11 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Morikawa's 128 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Morikawa's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
