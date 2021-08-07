-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Ian Poulter is in 6th at 12 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.
