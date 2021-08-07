  • Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.