Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; and Abraham Ancer is in 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Smith had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Smith's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Smith hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
