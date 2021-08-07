-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Champ chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.
Champ hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Champ hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.
-
-