Cam Davis hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round in 63rd at 3 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's tee shot went 175 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 43 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Davis's tee shot went 199 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.