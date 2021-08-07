Bryson DeChambeau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round in 2nd at 16 under; Harris English is in 1st at 17 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Bryson DeChambeau had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, DeChambeau's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, DeChambeau had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, DeChambeau's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.