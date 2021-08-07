-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka sinks a 27-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Brooks Koepka got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Koepka hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
