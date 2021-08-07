-
-
Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 07, 2021
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Harman chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harman's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.
-
-