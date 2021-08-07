-
Brad Kennedy shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brad Kennedy makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brad Kennedy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brad Kennedy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Smith are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kennedy had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kennedy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kennedy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even for the round.
