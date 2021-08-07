-
Billy Horschel shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 13 under; and Cameron Smith is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Horschel's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Horschel hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.
