Adam Scott shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott drains a 39-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Adam Scott makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Adam Scott hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Scott's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Scott reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Scott at even-par for the round.
