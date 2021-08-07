-
Abraham Ancer putts well in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 07, 2021
Highlights
Abraham Ancer sinks birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day in 4th at 14 under; Harris English is in 1st at 18 under; and Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Abraham Ancer had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ancer's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 under for the round.
