  • Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai drains a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.