Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 07, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai drains a 15-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Aaron Rai makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Aaron Rai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Abraham Ancer and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Cameron Smith is in 7th at 11 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rai hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Rai chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
Rai tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
