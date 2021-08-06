In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 60th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.