Will Zalatoris putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Will Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zalatoris hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Zalatoris's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
