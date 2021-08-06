-
Wilco Nienaber shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wilco Nienaber hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Nienaber finished his day in 66th at 8 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Nienaber's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Nienaber got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Nienaber's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Nienaber chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Nienaber to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 2 over for the round.
