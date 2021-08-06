In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 5 under for the round.