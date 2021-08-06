-
Wade Ormsby shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wade Ormsby hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ormsby finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Ormsby got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ormsby to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ormsby's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ormsby to even-par for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ormsby chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ormsby to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ormsby had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ormsby to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Ormsby had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ormsby to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Ormsby's 227 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ormsby to 1 over for the round.
