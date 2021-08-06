-
Viktor Hovland shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland's approach sets up birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hovland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hovland's 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
