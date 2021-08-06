-
-
Victor Perez comes back from a rocky start in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Victor Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Perez finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Victor Perez had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Victor Perez to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Perez hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Perez hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Perez's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
-
-