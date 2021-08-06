-
Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hatton finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Tyrrell Hatton got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tyrrell Hatton to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hatton hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Hatton chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hatton's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
