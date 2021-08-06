-
Tony Finau shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 06, 2021
Highlights
Tony Finau sinks 13-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Finau had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Finau's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Finau's 115 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.
