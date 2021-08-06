  • Tony Finau shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau sinks 13-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tony Finau makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.