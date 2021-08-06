-
Tommy Fleetwood shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fleetwood missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Fleetwood had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
