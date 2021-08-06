-
Sungjae Im finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sungjae Im hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Im's tee shot went 197 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Im's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
