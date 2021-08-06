-
Stewart Cink putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink eagles No. 3 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink makes eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Stewart Cink chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cink's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Cink had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Cink chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 under for the round.
