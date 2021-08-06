-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
-
-