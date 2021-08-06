-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Lowry got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lowry's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Lowry had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
