-
-
Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Garcia's 149 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Garcia's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Garcia had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
-
-