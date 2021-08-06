-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Sam Burns and Ian Poulter; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Scheffler had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scheffler's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scheffler's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
-
-