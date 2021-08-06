-
Strong putting brings Sam Burns a 6-under 64 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Scottie Scheffler and Ian Poulter; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Burns had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Burns's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
