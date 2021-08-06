-
-
Ryosuke Kinoshita shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryosuke Kinoshita hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kinoshita finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Kinoshita's 159 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kinoshita to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kinoshita reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kinoshita hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kinoshita to 5 under for the round.
-
-