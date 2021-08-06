In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Palmer's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Palmer's 98 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Palmer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Palmer's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Palmer's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 6 under for the round.