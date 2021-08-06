-
Rory McIlroy putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rory McIlroy makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McIlroy finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, McIlroy's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
