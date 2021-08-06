-
Robert Streb putts well in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb makes birdie on No. 18 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert Streb hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Robert Streb's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Streb hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Streb chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Streb had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
