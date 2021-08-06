-
Robert MacIntyre shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert MacIntyre drills a 20-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
MacIntyre got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, MacIntyre's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, MacIntyre had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, MacIntyre's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, MacIntyre had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved MacIntyre to 3 under for the round.
