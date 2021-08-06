In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Mickelson's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

Mickelson missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.