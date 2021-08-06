  • Phil Mickelson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson sinks a 18-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Phil Mickelson makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.