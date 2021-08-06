-
Paul Casey shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Casey's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
