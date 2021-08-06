-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Reed hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
