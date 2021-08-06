-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Cantlay's 97 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Cantlay hit his 103 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
