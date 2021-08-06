-
-
Min Woo Lee shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Min Woo Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 60th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-5 third, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 187 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.
-
-