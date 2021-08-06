-
-
Max Homa shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Max Homa sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Homa's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Homa's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
-
-