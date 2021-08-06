  • Max Homa shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

    In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.