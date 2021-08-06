-
Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
