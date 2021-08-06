Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Jones hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 14th, Jones's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jones's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Jones had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jones's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.