Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 60th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick's 88 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
