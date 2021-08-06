-
-
Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Laird's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.
-
-