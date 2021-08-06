-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Leishman's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Leishman to 1 over for the round.
-
-