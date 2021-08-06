Lucas Herbert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 47th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Herbert hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 14th, Herbert hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Herbert had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Herbert's 98 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, Herbert chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 5 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Herbert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even-par for the round.