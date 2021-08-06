-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 06, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 06, 2021
Highlights
Lucas Glover nails a 16-foot birdie at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Glover makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day in 65th at 4 over; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Glover to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Glover chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Glover's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Glover had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
